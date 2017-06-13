WATCH AGAIN: Gov. Edwards names Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police

Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Col. Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police in a news conference Tuesday morning.

"I am humbled by the governor’s permanent appointment to serve as Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police and Deputy Secretary of Public Safety, " said Col. Reeves following the announcement.

In March, Col. Reeves was appointed to the position on an interim basis.

“Since his appointment, Col. Reeves has done an exceptional job at the state police and he has won the praise of his colleagues and law enforcement across the state,” said Gov. Edwards in a news release statement.

"I look forward to continuing to work with him on a more permanent basis, and I am grateful that he and his wife, Kristi, have accepted this position," Gov. Edwards added.

