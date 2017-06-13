TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge

Officials from the VA in Alexandria were in Lake Charles today to check out the progress of the new medical clinic for veterans of Southwest Louisiana. The clinic is now 80% complete and they are on target for it to open August 28th of this year. Public Affairs Officer Tammie Arnold says they are still looking for volunteers work at the clinic “We're looking for someone who's positive, who's upbeat and just wants to come out again and have a positive interaction with ou...