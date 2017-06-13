TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge

The Lake Charles Police Department will hold its annual “Fun Day” event on Tuesday, June 13, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.More >>
Federal agencies and lawmakers fight back on America's Opioid epidemic. Just days ago, the Food and Drug Administration requests Endo Pharmaceuticals remove the Opioid "Opana ER" from the market. A statement from the FDA says, "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risk outweighs its benefits not only for its intended patient population, but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse." Governor Edwar...More >>
A woman in Westlake accidentally drove her truck into a wall of Caraway's Pharmacy on McKinley Street, according to the Westlake Police Department.More >>
Officials from the VA in Alexandria were in Lake Charles today to check out the progress of the new medical clinic for veterans of Southwest Louisiana. The clinic is now 80% complete and they are on target for it to open August 28th of this year. Public Affairs Officer Tammie Arnold says they are still looking for volunteers work at the clinic “We're looking for someone who's positive, who's upbeat and just wants to come out again and have a positive interaction with ou...More >>
