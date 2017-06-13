TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open on I-210 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge.

Traffic is backed at Nelson Road.

