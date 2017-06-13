TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge

According to Louisiana House leaders, it will be at least Wednesday before a budget bill is voted on. Until then, senators are forced to sit back and wait for the House to approve a measure. Senators will convene for the second special session of 2017 Wednesday afternoon, but for now, senators like Dan "Blade" Morrish (R-Jennings) can only hope progress is being made in Baton Rouge. He's working what he calls his "real" job, until the senate is called back to deb...

More >>