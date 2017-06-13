FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain over the next several days as the heat builds

Radar is much quieter this morning as compared to last night where storms continued well into the evening hours, leaving parts of Southwest Louisiana with up to 3 inches of rain around the Moss Bluff area.



Through the morning, sunshine will mix with a few clouds to quickly warm temperatures up through the 80s and the high humidity will combine for heat index values in the 90s by mid-morning.



As temperatures warm up and the sea breeze develops, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the area by this afternoon with rain chances today a little lower at 40%.



Yesterday’s upper level low has moved away from the area and a ridge aloft will begin to build over the area and limit our daily rain chances to no more than 30% on Wednesday and 20% for Thursday and Friday.



Afternoon highs will top out in the 90s later this week with less cooling rain showers and heat index values will range from 99 to 102 during the afternoon hours.



A few afternoon showers and storms will make a return visit for the weekend but with no major mechanism in place to trigger widespread rains, the chances are no higher than 30% for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.



In the tropics, the Gulf of Mexico continues to remain quiet with no development likely through at least the upcoming weekend.



Have a great day!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry