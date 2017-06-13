LCPD annual Fun Day

The Lake Charles Police Department will hold its annual “Fun Day” event on Tuesday, June 13, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

There will be cotton candy, face painting, train rides and sack races.

Kids will also get to meet officers and see different police vehicles up close.

The free event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 337-491-1311.

