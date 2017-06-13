WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Synthetic marijuana

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards is optimistic for the future after signing several bills aimed at fixing the state's opioid problem and combatting domestic violence.

The search continues for a child that officials feared drowned on the Calcasieu River near Oberlin.

Marijuana is a drug many people consider safe and non-addictive. But there's a group of drugs referred to called as synthetic marijuana. Its makers claim it gives a similar high without containing marijuana.

Plus, seven seniors from six different Calcasieu Parish Schools will be honored Tuesday evening for at least 12 years of perfect attendance.

And Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon will hold his annual Fun Day this afternoon.

In weather, the sunshine will mix with a few clouds to quickly warm temperatures up through the 80s and the high humidity will combine for heat index values in the 90s by mid-morning. As temperatures warm up and the sea breeze develops, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the area by this afternoon with rain chances today a little lower at 40%. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

