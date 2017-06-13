WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Synthetic marijuana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department will hold its annual “Fun Day” event on Tuesday, June 13, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.More >>
Federal agencies and lawmakers fight back on America's Opioid epidemic. Just days ago, the Food and Drug Administration requests Endo Pharmaceuticals remove the Opioid "Opana ER" from the market. A statement from the FDA says, "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risk outweighs its benefits not only for its intended patient population, but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse." Governor Edwar...More >>
A woman in Westlake accidentally drove her truck into a wall of Caraway's Pharmacy on McKinley Street, according to the Westlake Police Department.More >>
