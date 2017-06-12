SWLA senator weighs in on state budget issues, special session

According to Louisiana House leaders, it will be at least Wednesday before a budget bill is voted on. Until then, senators are forced to sit back and wait for the House to approve a measure.

Senators will convene for the second special session of 2017 Wednesday afternoon, but for now, senators like Dan "Blade" Morrish (R-Jennings) can only hope progress is being made in Baton Rouge.

He's working what he calls his "real" job, until the senate is called back to debate the budget, again.

"You count the special sessions," said Morrish, "They seem to be running into one another."

While he certainly doesn't mind going back for a special session, he is still uneasy about the way regular session wrapped up.

"Conference committee actually came up with a budget I thought was a good compromise. I think many of the house members felt the same way," Sen. Morrish said.

It's been said countless times this session - House conservatives want to leave money on the table in case of a midyear shortfall. While the Senate would rather allocate all the money possible to avoid cuts.

Morrish says a compromise of sorts was supported by the Senate, where every branch of government would set aside $50 million as a safety net, but the clock ran out, and the House never called a vote.

"It looks like they deliberately did not have a vote so that it would not pass," said Morrish.

He isn't the only lawmaker who feels that way. Many in the House - including republicans - have gone on the record saying if a vote would have been called in the last minutes of session, they felt it would have passed.

"If there had been a vote, and they would have said no. I can live with that. We'd know where the House members stand and we look for something else," Morrish explains, "but in this case there was never an opportunity to vote is one thing, but not even to debate."

Morrish is hoping after a long weekend to cool off, representatives can make some quick progress. When the Senate goes to work on Wednesday, they expect to see a House-approved budget. Again, the clock is ticking and the deadline is less than a week away.

