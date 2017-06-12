Astros select J.B. Bukauskas with 15th overall pick in MLB Draft

The Houston Astros have selected right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas with the 15th overall pick in the first round in the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Bukauskas, was drafted out of UNC where he was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels. He went 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 15 starts in this season, his junior year. He struck out 116 batters and walked just 37, while holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average. Bukauskas is one of four finalists for the 31st annual Dick Howser Trophy.

Bukauskas was named one of the 25 semi-finalists for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player, and is also one of five finalists for the College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year. The 2017 ACC Pitcher of the Year was named to the Division I All-American 17-man first team, as well a first team All-American by Baseball America. He pitched Game 1 of the UNC Regional vs. Davidson.

A native of Ashburn, Va., Bukauskas was drafted out of high school in the 20th round of the June 2014 draft by Arizona, but opted to attend UNC.

Overall, Houston will make four total selections tonight, including the 17th (#53) and 20th (#56) picks in the second round, and the last pick in Competitive Balance Round B, which is the final pick of Day 1 (#75). Picks No. 56 and No. 75 were awarded to Houston from St. Louis in the Cardinals-Astros arbitration case in January 2017. Those selections are expected to be made at approximately 9:49, 9:55 and 10:28 CT.

Astros Assistant General Manager, Scouting and Player Development Mike Elias will also be made available after the Astros final selection tonight in the press box lobby of Minute Maid Park immediately after the final pick of the day.

After tonight, the draft will resume tomorrow (rounds 3-10) and Wednesday (rounds 11-40), with tomorrow’s selections starting at noon CT and Wednesday’s commencing at 11 a.m. CT.

MLB.com will stream all 40 rounds of the 2017 Draft.

