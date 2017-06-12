WESTLAKE POLICE: Woman accidentally drives truck into local phar - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WESTLAKE POLICE: Woman accidentally drives truck into local pharmacy

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A woman in Westlake accidentally drove her truck into a wall of Caraway's Pharmacy on McKinley Street, according to the Westlake Police Department.

She meant to hit the brakes, but accelerated instead. Neither the driver, nor her passenger were hurt. 

