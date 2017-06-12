FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal summer weather through Tuesday, lower rain chances later this week

We saw quite a few showers and thunderstorms around Southwest Louisiana Monday and Tuesday does not look much different. But the rest of the week will be noticeably drier with few showers around. That also means it will be warmer and afternoon highs will likely reach the 90s!

Most of the rain and storms should come to an end after sunset Monday night. Although a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out any time overnight, the chance for rain beyond 8 p.m. is only 20%. It will be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning; areas near the coast may not drop below 80 degrees overnight!

Tuesday will be warm and humid with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and when combined with the humidity it will feel like the low 90s! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop again during the afternoon hours, the chance of rain is 40%.

Moisture will begin to move away from our area on Wednesday and rain chances will drop to 30%. By Thursday only a few very isolated showers are expected and the chance of rain will only be 20%. The drier weather will continue into Friday. Temperatures will be warm by the end of the week with most areas reaching the 90-degree mark and possibly warmer away from water.

A little bit more moisture returns by the weekend and rain chances will climb back to the 30% range. Although that all depends on what may happen in the Gulf of Mexico. Computer models have been showing the possibility of some tropical development for the past several days. This could cause the bulk of the moisture to remain to our south and we may not see much rain.

At this point, there is NO need to worry about anything in the tropics; there is no system to track at this time. The models are showing something that MAY develop and MAY move from the Caribbean Sea into the Gulf of Mexico, IF it survives interaction with land. As you can see there are a lot of ifs and mays with this and for that reason there is no need to worry at this time. We here at KPLC, will continue to monitor the situation closely and if a true threat appears we will let you know immediately. ‘

All of this serves as a reminder to be very careful about information you see on social media. There are many so-called forecasters posting model data with no knowledge of how the models work. And no regard for the panic that data can cause without the context a true meteorologist can provide. So, unless you see one of us here at KPLC posting or a governmental agency posting, don’t trust other sources for weather. Especially weather for Southwest Louisiana, we are here and know the local area better than anyone else.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.