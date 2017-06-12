CPSO: Lake Charles man turns himself in after railroad tracks sh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Lake Charles man turns himself in after railroad tracks shooting

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man turned himself in after shooting a person on the railroad tracks near 3rd Avenue and 13th Street in Lake Charles, authorities said. 

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call on June 5 from a local hospital that a patient arriving to the hospital had been shot, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. After speaking to two witnesses, CPSO learned that Octavius T. Dixon, 18, as well as two other individuals approached the victim on the railroad tracks. Deputies say Dixon then shot the victim with a handgun. All suspects fled the scene.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant for Dixon's arrest later that same day, said Myers. 

On Friday, June 9, Dixon turned himself into CPSO detectives. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted second degree murder. Judge Wyatt set his bond at $150,000. 

