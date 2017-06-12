CPSO: Lake Charles man turns himself in after railroad tracks shooting

We saw quite a few showers and thunderstorms around Southwest Louisiana Monday and Tuesday does not look much different. But the rest of the week will be noticeably drier with few showers around. That also means it will be warmer and afternoon highs will likely reach the 90s! Most of the rain and storms should come to an end after sunset Monday night. Although a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out any time overnight...More >>
Officials from the VA in Alexandria were in Lake Charles today to check out the progress of the new medical clinic for veterans of Southwest Louisiana. The clinic is now 80% complete and they are on target for it to open August 28th of this year. Public Affairs Officer Tammie Arnold says they are still looking for volunteers work at the clinic “We're looking for someone who's positive, who's upbeat and just wants to come out again and have a positive interaction with ou...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Synthetic marijuana sounds harmless. It was recently legal in the United States, it came in a fun packaging so people didn't know what they were getting into.More >>
Thousands of children in the area could potentially go hungry every day if it weren't for the summer feeding program provided by USDA and the city of Lake Charles.More >>
