VA Outpatient Clinic 80% complete; volunteers still needed

Officials from the VA in Alexandria were in Lake Charles today to check out the progress of the new medical clinic for veterans of Southwest Louisiana.

The clinic is now 80% complete and they are on target for it to open August 28th of this year.

Public Affairs Officer Tammie Arnold says they are still looking for volunteers work at the clinic

“We're looking for someone who's positive, who's upbeat and just wants to come out again and have a positive interaction with our veterans. Don't need to have any special skills, what we're going to be doing again is greeting, being a positive influence for our veterans while they have their experience here. Serving a hot cup of coffee and a big smile,” said Arnold.

For further information on volunteering, please contact a Voluntary Service staff member: Terro Celestine (318) 466-2708 or Tammie Arnold (318) 466-2061.

In September 2015, VA awarded a 20-year lease for a new 24,088 net usable square for a Lake Charles Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). It’s to be located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive.

The new clinic will allow VA to provide improved access to primary care (including women’s health), general and specialty mental health, dental, optical shop, rotating specialty clinics, basic imaging, physical therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, and blood draw/specimen collection. The clinic will open and begin serving the

Veterans of Southwest Louisiana on August 28,2017.

Until the new CBOC opens, the VA will continue to provide access to health care at the Lake Charles Interim Clinic located at 814 W. McNeese Street.

