WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

By KPLC Digital Staff
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify this afternoon before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Committee is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the election.

