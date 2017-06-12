3,000 students benefit from Summer Food Program

Thousands of children in the area could potentially go hungry every day if it weren't for the summer feeding program provided by USDA and the City of Lake Charles.

3,000 kids are served breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.

These are kids who regularly eat breakfast and lunch at school and when summer starts, they could potentially lose out on nutritious meals.

“We feel that just because school is out, hunger does not go away,” said Johnnie Mouton, Assistant Director of the Summer Food Service Program. “Therefore, we want to ensure that each child who comes our way will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch.”

There are 22 sites throughout the city of Lake Charles where these free meals for children under 18 are provided.

You can send a text message to 877 877 with the word 'food' and your zip code, and a list of summer meals sites will be sent to your phone via text message with times of operation and contact information.

