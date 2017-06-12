WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State Capitol

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

This morning, deputies with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office will continue searching for a 12-year-old child who may have drowned in the Calcasieu River. They suspended the search last night due to high water.

Louisiana State Police determine a suspicious package left at a truck stop in Vinton was not an explosive.

Four bills that could change police policy are on Governor John Bel Edwards desk, just a signature away from becoming law.

Tribes from across the United States and even as far as Canada gathered in Kinder over the weekend for Coushatta's 22nd annual Powwow.

The next time you pass through Baton Rouge, it's worth a trip to see the State Capitol. Dave McNamara takes a look at some of the historical tidbits you may not know about this popular attraction in this week's "Heart of Louisiana."

Hundreds of dog owners stopped by the Lake Charles Civic Center over the weekend to show off their prize winning pups.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, you can pick up your hurricane tracking chart from Popeye's across the area starting today at noon.

And a full slate of summer camps for kids kicks off this week in the Lake Area. We'll go over a list of camps being held at McNeese, Sowela and Central School.

In weather, as temperatures warm up, expect the coverage of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to also increase by midday and afternoon to 60%. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

