FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chances to start the work-week; heat continues to build

With Sunday officially in the record books as the hottest day so far in 2017, we know it will only get worse over the coming weeks, but rain chances today may break a streak of 90+ degree days for now.

An upper level low over Southeast Texas was the main trigger mechanism for showers and thunderstorms which were quite numerous on Sunday and will again be the driving force for another heightened rain chance today.

As temperatures warm up, expect the coverage of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to also increase by midday and afternoon to 60%.

These cooling showers may keep a lot of the area out of the 90s today, but the extremely high dew point values will add quite the uncomfortable feel to the air regardless of the actual air temperature, feeling like the upper 90s to near 100 when the heat index is factored in. Showers and thunderstorms will decrease through the evening with lows tonight in the 70s.

Overall, the forecast will trend downward with rain chances for the rest of the work-week with still a good 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, decreasing to 30% Wednesday and 20% for Thursday.

By the weekend, and upper level trough of low pressure will move back into the region and likely result in an increase in the daily coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will also trend warmer through the week, back in the lower 90s with heat index values back in the lower 100s, serving as a reminder that summer has indeed arrived to Southwest Louisiana.

The tropics remain quiet this week in the Gulf of Mexico with a new Tropical Depression in the eastern Pacific that will push into the western Mexico coast over the next few days.

Tropical development in the Gulf or Caribbean is not forecast through at least Friday, but some longer range computer models do indicate the possibility of some development in the western Caribbean by this weekend which is something we’ll certainly continue to monitor.

It’s not uncommon for models to show this type of development this time of year as they tend to be a bit overblown at times, but the primary development area of tropical systems in June is the western Caribbean and Gulf so we will certainly be monitoring this chance closely as it would not be out of the realm of possibilities this time of year.

Until something actually develops, there is no reason to be alarmed, and it’s also important to make sure you are receiving your weather updates from a trusted reliable source such as KPLC.

You can count on us at KPLC to keep you updated and let you know if there is any reason to be concerned, and at this time there is no reason to be.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry