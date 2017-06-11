Possible drowning in Calcasieu River west of Oberlin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Possible drowning in Calcasieu River west of Oberlin

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Allen Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the possible drowning of a child in the Calcasieu River Sunday evening.

The 12-year-old child tried to swim across the river west of Oberlin, went into distress, and went under the water at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team is assisting in searching the river for the child, said Hebert.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

