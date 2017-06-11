Prize-winning pups take over Lake Charles Civic Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Prize-winning pups take over Lake Charles Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Behind the scenes of the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, you'll find these pampered pooches getting primped and prepped, so they can prance their way towards the prize.

A highly competitive four-day show, starting each day with a breed-specific event, the winners compete in a group, like herding, hound and toy.

At the end of each day, the top winners, hailing from all over the country and all walks of dog life, competed for best in show.

Whether they’re big...or small...hairy...bald...or a veteran champion...

“Ivy is a 4-year-old, 13-inch beagle and she is a specialty champion,” said owner Ann Wolf. “So, she is B.I.S.S., she's a grand champion, she’s a multiple group winner, multiple group placer and she’s planning on having puppies this fall.”

Or a rookie...

“Her name is Aly. She is about 10 months old and this is her first time showing around and we're getting some practice and going a lot of places,” said another owner, Chantal Pham.

Their human counterparts were proud.

“This is Archer and he's a Belgian Sheepdog,” said owner Barbara Weiner. “He’s done very well this weekend. He's got two group placements and there's really tough competition, so he's done very well.”

“This is Oxford. He got a group first in the terrier group and I am so proud of him,” said handler Samantha Stroede.

“Her registered name is ‘Old Fashion Love Song’ and her call name is ‘Lyric’,” said owner, Marylin Richards. “She won yesterday and today and she loves it. She loves the attention.”

It's a lifestyle for the pups and their handlers—constantly on the move.

“Every week we travel to different cities, states, and have fun with our dogs,” said owner Josh Washnesky.

“At least two weekends a month, if not more,” said Richards. “It’s fun. You get to spend time with your dog.”

However, there were some that didn't show this weekend. According to officials, of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 came to compete.

“Some people that were nervous about the dog flu stayed home,” said Stroede.

But, for these fearless few, the weekend was worth the risk.

“Very good show for all,” said Washnesky. 

