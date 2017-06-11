Prize-winning pups take over Lake Charles Civic Center

Allen Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the possible drowning of a child in the Calcasieu River Sunday evening.
The 12-year-old child tried to swim across the river west of Oberlin, went into distress, and went under the water at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, said Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert.
Behind the scenes of the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, you'll find these pampered pooches getting primped and prepped, so they can prance their way towards the prize.
A highly competitive four-day show, starting each day with a breed-specific event, the winners compete in a group, like herding, hound and toy.
Lake Charles Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound at the Shattuck Street exit today at 12:32 p.m., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.
The driver of the 18-wheeler lost control due to wet road conditions and went into a grassy area off the interstate. The driver attempted to regain control, causing the vehicle to become jackknifed on the roadway, blocking traffic, said Kirkum.
Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be coming to an end from this afternoon and a 20% chance for rain is expected tonight. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s. Winds have turned back to the south, and therefore is keeping the humidity higher. By Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon.
The streets and piers of Lake Arthur were packed with people and boats for the town's annual Regatta this weekend.
Bands and artists from all over Louisiana and the country descended on Lake Arthur to perform. Some of the big headliners included Marc Broussard, Spank the Monkey and Stevie B.
