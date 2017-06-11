FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances go up, along with very warm temperatures this week

Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be coming to an end from this afternoon and a 20% chance for rain is expected tonight. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s. Winds have turned back to the south, and therefore is keeping the humidity higher.

By Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon. Most of the rain is caused from the daytime heating and increased moisture in the air. It will feel much muggier outside with warm temperatures and the humidity returning. Highs will still be in the mid 80s. This will be the coolest day for the next few days.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, so rain chances will be 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

For Wednesday, there is still a slight chance for more showers in the afternoon. However, most of the rain looks like it will avoid us, so rain chances are down to only 20% and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

To finish out the week, we will have Thursday with a 20% chance for rain, and Friday at 30%. We will have partly cloudy skies on both days when it’s not raining. Best time for rain will be in the afternoon. Temperatures should be very warm reaching 90 degrees.

For next weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 30%. Sunday will only have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.

As we start next week on Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will remain at 20% with partly cloudy skies. It will certainly feel like summer with the humidity and temperatures in the 90s!