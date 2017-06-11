Streets fill for Lake Arthur Regatta

The streets and piers of Lake Arthur were packed with people and boats for the town's annual Regatta over the weekend.

Bands and artists from all over Louisiana and the country descended on Lake Arthur to perform. Some of the big headliners included Marc Broussard, Spank the Monkey and Stevie B.

Troy Trahan, former Regatta chairman and current board of directors member, said the event has brought over $500,000 into Lake Arthur over the past six years.

"It's pretty special because a lot of the projects that we are taking on, we partner with the town," Trahan said. "We are adding more value to the downtown area or we're replacing structures in need of repair or total demolition."

Trahan said about 200 volunteers plan the Regatta each year.

"We'll start planning next year's Regatta in about two weeks," Trahan said. "We don't have anyone who's paid to do this. We do this because we love our community.

