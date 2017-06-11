UPDATE: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 near Shattuck Street; one person with minor injury

Lake Charles Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound at the Shattuck Street exit today at 12:32 p.m., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.
The driver of the 18-wheeler lost control due to wet road conditions and went into a grassy area off the interstate. The driver attempted to regain control, causing the vehicle to become jackknifed on the roadway, blocking traffic, said Kirkum.
Tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be coming to an end from this afternoon and a 20% chance for rain is expected tonight. Temperatures will be cooling to the mid 70s. Winds have turned back to the south, and therefore is keeping the humidity higher. By Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon.
The streets and piers of Lake Arthur were packed with people and boats for the town's annual Regatta this weekend.
Bands and artists from all over Louisiana and the country descended on Lake Arthur to perform. Some of the big headliners included Marc Broussard, Spank the Monkey and Stevie B.
The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.
A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.
LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.
