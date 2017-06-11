UPDATE: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 near Shattuck Street; one pe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 near Shattuck Street; one person with minor injury

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound at the Shattuck Street exit today at 12:32 p.m., according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The driver of the 18-wheeler lost control due to wet road conditions and went into a grassy area off the interstate. The driver attempted to regain control, causing the vehicle to become jackknifed on the roadway, blocking traffic, said Kirkum.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the load the truck was carrying was not lost.

A passenger in the sleeping quarters of the truck received a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital to be checked. No citation was issued, said Kirkum.

PFC Chad Smith is handling the traffic investigation.

