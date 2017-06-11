Suspicious device investigated at Vinton truck stop Saturday night

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.More >>
A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.
LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.
LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Children and adults from tribes across the United States put on their handcrafted regalia Saturday for the 22nd annual Coushatta Powwow. “It first started off to be a very small get-together in Kinder Park, and it grew into this," said powwow committee member Crystal Williams. “Powwows are very important," said Native American artist Julia Nava. "This is a chance for all tribes to come together to celebrate our culture.”More >>
Children and adults from tribes across the United States put on their handcrafted regalia Saturday for the 22nd annual Coushatta Powwow. “It first started off to be a very small get-together in Kinder Park, and it grew into this," said powwow committee member Crystal Williams. “Powwows are very important," said Native American artist Julia Nava. "This is a chance for all tribes to come together to celebrate our culture.”More >>
A Cameron Parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Togiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.More >>
A Cameron Parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Togiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.More >>
“I really would like to see something in the school that they have to do, a video or some kind of speech or have a skit or something in every age group,” said Krista Meche. And for Meche and her family, after having their son Gage shot at Moss Bluff elementary last month, that plea has been heard by state representatives Stephen Dwight and Blake Miguez. “I wanted to do something," said Dwight. "I wanted to do something for the family, and...More >>
“I really would like to see something in the school that they have to do, a video or some kind of speech or have a skit or something in every age group,” said Krista Meche. And for Meche and her family, after having their son Gage shot at Moss Bluff elementary last month, that plea has been heard by state representatives Stephen Dwight and Blake Miguez. “I wanted to do something," said Dwight. "I wanted to do something for the family, and...More >>