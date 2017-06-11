Suspicious device investigated at Vinton truck stop Saturday night

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.

The device was discovered shortly before 8 p.m. The truck stop was reopened around midnight.

The Vinton Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Ward 7 Fire Department also assisted on the scene, said Anderson.

