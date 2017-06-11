State Police investigated suspicious device at Vinton truck stop - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Police investigated suspicious device at Vinton truck stop Saturday night

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.

The device was discovered shortly before 8 p.m. The truck stop was reopened around midnight.

The Vinton Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Ward 7 Fire Department also assisted on the scene, said Anderson.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tribes from across the country come out for Coushatta's annual Powwow

    Tribes from across the country come out for Coushatta's annual Powwow

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:06:44 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Children and adults from tribes across the United States put on their handcrafted regalia Saturday for the 22nd annual Coushatta Powwow. “It first started off to be a very small get-together in Kinder Park, and it grew into this," said powwow committee member Crystal Williams. “Powwows are very important," said Native American artist Julia Nava. "This is a chance for all tribes to come together to celebrate our culture.”

    More >>

    Children and adults from tribes across the United States put on their handcrafted regalia Saturday for the 22nd annual Coushatta Powwow. “It first started off to be a very small get-together in Kinder Park, and it grew into this," said powwow committee member Crystal Williams. “Powwows are very important," said Native American artist Julia Nava. "This is a chance for all tribes to come together to celebrate our culture.”

    More >>

  • State Police investigated suspicious device at Vinton truck stop Saturday night

    State Police investigated suspicious device at Vinton truck stop Saturday night

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-06-11 14:56:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.

    More >>

    The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) investigated a suspicious device initially thought to possibly contain explosives at Love's Travel Stop in Vinton Saturday night, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    The ESU determined the device - a small circuit board attached to a battery - was not an explosive, said Anderson.

    More >>

  • SWLA educator spends last school year teaching in Alaska

    SWLA educator spends last school year teaching in Alaska

    Saturday, June 10 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-06-10 19:36:56 GMT
    Source: Block VincentSource: Block Vincent

    A Cameron Parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Togiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.

    More >>

    A Cameron Parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Togiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly