Tribes from across the country come out for Coushatta's annual Powwow

Children and adults from tribes across the United States put on their handcrafted regalia Saturday for the 22nd annual Coushatta Powwow.

“It first started off to be a very small get-together in Kinder Park, and it grew into this," said powwow committee member Crystal Williams.

“Powwows are very important," said Native American artist Julia Nava. "This is a chance for all tribes to come together to celebrate our culture.”

A culture filled with food, artwork, singing and dance, but everything here holds a much deeper and greater meaning.

“The drums really," said Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb Chief Thomas Rivers. "It gets your heart and you can just feel it.”

And for those who beat the drums, they say it’s an indescribable feeling.

“You feel the connection between you and that drum," said Anthony Bluehorse, Spirit Lake Dakota Nation tribe member. "We call the drum our grandfather. It’s a grandpa. We honor the life that was sacrificed to make the drum.”

Singers and dancers think of those who came before them when performing their traditions to the public.

“You’re thinking of your elders, all of the loved ones and people that have passed on," said Bluehorse. "You think about them, and you remember that when you are here.”

And while hundreds gather to witness Native American cultures coming together, the people of these tribes hope visitors won’t forget one thing.

“After everything that our people have been through, we’re still here," said Bluehorse. "We’re alive and our traditional ways are still thriving.”

