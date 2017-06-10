FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and humidity returning this week with more warm temperatures

Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies and only a 10% chance for rain. Temperatures will be cooling to the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 could still see the 60s tonight.

Sunday will have the humidity returning with southerly winds. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5-10 mph. This will increase the humidity and the rain chances in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

By Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 60%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon. Most of the rain is caused from the daytime heating and increased moisture in the air. Highs will still be in the upper 80s. Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, so rain chances will be 30%.

For Wednesday, there is still a slight chance for more showers in the afternoon. However, most of the rain looks like it will avoid us, so rain chances are down to only 20% and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

To finish out the week, we will have Thursday with a 20% chance for rain, and Friday at 30%. We will have partly cloudy skies on both days when it’s not raining. Best time for rain will be in the afternoon. Temperatures should be very warm reaching 90 degrees.

For next weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 30%. The same forecast is for Sunday as well. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.