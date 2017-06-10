SWLA educator spends last school year teaching in Alaska

A Cameron parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Kodiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.



"The school, K through 12, had about 215 kids. Which was the size, when I started teaching, I started in Cameron parish at Johnson Bayou. They had about 170 at the time, so it wasn't a whole lot of difference. I saw a lot of similarities there."



Tobiak is 400 air miles from Anchorage, and is only accessible by boat or plane.



"That was probably the hardest part. Unless you flew out on a bush plane, you were stuck there. It really reminded me of Cameron parish. A lot of similarities. Togiak was a fishing village. Cameron parish was too for years and years with the menhaden industry. So that's why it really hit home to me. It was like I was home. I could see the mountains. I just couldn't get to them."



Vincent held a Cajun culture week, teaching his students how to cook Louisiana foods like gumbo, creole and pastalaya.



"One of the things that I'm proud of is that by the end of the project, everything was gone. The kids loved the Cajun culture. That Tuesday when we cooked shrimp creole, I taught them how to make a roux."



Vincent says the Yupik natives were similar to Cajuns.



"The Yupik culture wasn't much different from the Cajun culture. We all believe in respect for our elders, working hard, doing your best all the time and same thing here in southwest Louisiana. religion was a big thing up there."



Vincent returned from his Alaska teaching stint in late May. He plans to teach here in south Louisiana in the fall. Meanwhile, he'll spend the summer doing his radio program, "Saturday Lunch Special" on the McNeese radio station, KBYS-FM.

