One person injured in single boat incident at Lacassine National - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One person injured in single boat incident at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.

LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • One person injured in single boat incident at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening

    One person injured in single boat incident at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-06-10 03:14:54 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

    Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.

    LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

    Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.

    LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • Freebie Friday: Downtown at Sundown, dog show, nature trail

    Freebie Friday: Downtown at Sundown, dog show, nature trail

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:46:19 GMT
    Downtown at Sundown (Source: City of Lake Charles)Downtown at Sundown (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options!      Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m. This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown!      Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts...

    More >>

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options!      Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m. This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown!      Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts...

    More >>

  • 'Christian's Cajun Adventure' - Creole Nature Trail

    'Christian's Cajun Adventure' - Creole Nature Trail

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:41:03 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.

    More >>

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly