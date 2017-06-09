Boating incident at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, one injured

A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.

LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

