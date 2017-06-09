State representatives pushing for gun safety program in Calcasieu Parish schools

“I really would like to see something in the school that they have to do, a video or some kind of speech or have a skit or something in every age group,” said Krista Meche. And for Meche and her family, after having their son Gage shot at Moss Bluff elementary last month, that plea has been heard by state representatives Stephen Dwight and Blake Miguez. “I wanted to do something," said Dwight. "I wanted to do something for the family, and...More >>
A single boat incident happened at Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Friday evening, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Two people were aboard the boat. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to LDWF.
LDWF is investigating the incident with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m. This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown! Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts...More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.More >>
The parents of little Frankie Delgado say the four year old died six days after returning home from a trip to Galveston bay. His parents say he was briefly knocked down by a wave but got right up and seemed normal. But days later his parents say he became severely ill, vomiting and in pain: His father described the severe illness that came over the child.. "'Ahhh.' he went like that! 'Ahhh!' he looked at me with these painful, hurtful eyes like I've never ...More >>
