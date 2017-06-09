SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

The parents of little Frankie Delgado say the four year old died six days after returning home from a trip to Galveston bay. His parents say he was briefly knocked down by a wave but got right up and seemed normal. But days later his parents say he became severely ill, vomiting and in pain: His father described the severe illness that came over the child.. "'Ahhh.' he went like that! 'Ahhh!' he looked at me with these painful, hurtful eyes like I've never ...