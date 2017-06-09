"Christian's Cajun Adventure" - Creole Nature Trail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a first-hand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC." 

