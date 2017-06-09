7 graduate from Calcasieu schools with career perfect attendance

Find it hard to wake up this morning?

Try 12 years of school without missing a day.

Seven seniors graduated from Calcasieu Parish schools this year with perfect attendance - some making it 13 years (pre-K) without missing a day.

Mobile users, click HERE to see photos of the seven stalwarts.

The seven were recently honored at a school board meeting.

Alanna Beasley – LaGrange High School – 13 Years

Samuel Chandler – Iowa High School – 13 years

Daniel Eaglin – Westlake High School – 13 years

Ciara Joseph – Washington Marion High School – 13 years

Kathryn Murphy – Bell City High School – 13 years

Sydney Seaford – Sulphur High School – 13 years

Nathaniel Watts – Westlake High School – 12 years

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.