7 graduate from Calcasieu schools with career perfect attendance - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

7 graduate from Calcasieu schools with career perfect attendance

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board) (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Find it hard to wake up this morning?

Try 12 years of school without missing a day.

Seven seniors graduated from Calcasieu Parish schools this year with perfect attendance - some making it 13 years (pre-K) without missing a day.

Mobile users, click HERE to see photos of the seven stalwarts.

The seven were recently honored at a school board meeting.

  • Alanna Beasley – LaGrange High School – 13 Years
  • Samuel Chandler – Iowa High School – 13 years
  • Daniel Eaglin – Westlake High School – 13 years
  • Ciara Joseph – Washington Marion High School – 13 years
  • Kathryn Murphy – Bell City High School – 13 years
  • Sydney Seaford – Sulphur High School – 13 years
  • Nathaniel Watts – Westlake High School – 12 years

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Christian's Cajun Adventure' - Creole Nature Trail

    'Christian's Cajun Adventure' - Creole Nature Trail

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:08:51 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.

    More >>

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles doctor discusses 'dry drowning'

    Lake Charles doctor discusses 'dry drowning'

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:59:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The parents of little Frankie Delgado say the four year old died six days after returning home from a trip to Galveston bay.  His parents say he was briefly knocked down by a wave but got right up and seemed normal. But days later his parents say he became severely ill, vomiting and in pain: His father described the severe illness that came over the child.. "'Ahhh.' he went like that!  'Ahhh!' he looked at me with these painful, hurtful eyes like I've never ...

    More >>

    The parents of little Frankie Delgado say the four year old died six days after returning home from a trip to Galveston bay.  His parents say he was briefly knocked down by a wave but got right up and seemed normal. But days later his parents say he became severely ill, vomiting and in pain: His father described the severe illness that came over the child.. "'Ahhh.' he went like that!  'Ahhh!' he looked at me with these painful, hurtful eyes like I've never ...

    More >>

  • 7 graduate from Calcasieu schools with career perfect attendance

    7 graduate from Calcasieu schools with career perfect attendance

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:09:22 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)

    Find it hard to wake up this morning? Try 12 years of school without missing a day. Seven seniors graduated from Calcasieu Parish schools this year with perfect attendance - some making it 13 years (pre-K) without missing a day. The seven were recently honored at school board meeting. Alanna Beasley – LaGrange High School – 13 Years Samuel Chandler – Iowa High School – 13 years Daniel Eaglin – Westlake High School – 13 years Ciara Joseph ...

    More >>

    Find it hard to wake up this morning? Try 12 years of school without missing a day. Seven seniors graduated from Calcasieu Parish schools this year with perfect attendance - some making it 13 years (pre-K) without missing a day. The seven were recently honored at school board meeting. Alanna Beasley – LaGrange High School – 13 Years Samuel Chandler – Iowa High School – 13 years Daniel Eaglin – Westlake High School – 13 years Ciara Joseph ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly