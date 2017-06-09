History of Mossville exhibit opens

As part of SASOL's expansion projects a few years ago, the industry giant offered residents of Mossville a way out since the project was growing so close to their homes.

It was called the "voluntary property purchase program" and SASOL offered residents money to move.

This week, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum opened a new exhibit, funded by Sasol, honoring the Mossville community.



"This community has been around since the 1800's," said Susan Reed, executive director of the museum. "And it is disappearing so we felt it was our mission to have an exhibit."

While most of the homes have now either been moved to new locations or torn down due to the expansion project, some residents like Edward Lemelle Gordwin, a descendant of one of the founding families, are glad the Museum is finding a way to capture Mossville's history.

"It means everything to me," said Gordwin. "Even money couldn't pay for the things I was given, the things I was taught, the love I have for my community."

Committee members for the museum spent nearly three years gathering artifacts, pictures and memorabilia in order to make sure they were able to capture the rich history of Mossville.

Susan Reed submitted a grant proposal to Sasol which entailed plans for funding a collection of oral and written history and the exhibit.

"Part of the mission of the Imperial Calcasieu Museum is to preserve the history of the old Calcasieu region," said Reed.

Some love the idea, but others feel their heritage is being lost.

"They done came and stole our land and now they're trying to steal our heritage," said Christine Bennett, a Mossville resident.

Bennett said she has no issue with the exhibit, but she doesn't feel Sasol has done enough to honor Mossville's legacy.

"This is a beautiful thing, but what about Mossville?" said Bennett. "We should have something left there in Mossville."

Bennett said what Sasol offered residents isn't enough for those who decided to stay.

"How can they tell us what we want for our property," said Bennett. " We know what we want for our property, we want something to commemorate Mossville for our grandkids our great-grandkids for us and to go back and to always remember."

Sasol did issue a statement regarding the protests: "We are committed to our ongoing engagement with the community of Mossville. From the early stages of our ethane cracker and derivatives project, we've continually reached out to our neighbors and sought their input on ways we can partner to make a positive difference. The result is an extensive, ongoing partnership between Sasol and Mossville to address community desires. This history project is another positive outcome of our engagement.”

Hours of visitation for the Mossville exhibit at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

