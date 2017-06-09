History of Mossville exhibit opens

A New Iberia man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for sending threatening letters to government agencies across South Louisiana, including the governor’s office and a U.S. post office in Lake Charles, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday. Kyle Dore, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.More >>
As part of SASOL's expansion projects, a few years ago, the industry giant offered residents of Mossville a way out since the project growing so close to their homes. It was called the "voluntary property purchase program" and SASOL offered residents money to move. This week, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum opened a new exhibit, funded by Sasol, honoring the Mossville community. "This community has been around
The Lake Arthur Regatta Festival sets sail at 4 p.m. Friday and continues all day Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by the KSMB Blast off at 5 p.m. Several bands will perform and a Miss Regatta Pageant and a swimsuit and bikini competition will be held. Admission is $10. Children 5 and under enter free. 2017 Lake Arthur Regatta Festival Schedule: Friday 4 p.m. - Gates open 5 p.m. - KSMB Blast Off 7-9 p.m. - Wayne Toups and Zydecajun 9:30-11:30 p.m. - Three Thirty Sev...
Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. We will not have the 60s overnight much longer, so enjoy the cool weather while it lasts! This weekend, we will have mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. No rain is expected Saturday, but Sunday has a 20% chance of rain in the evening. Along with the rain chances going up, the humidity will also be returning from the southerly winds by Sunday.
