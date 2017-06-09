Man sentenced for threatening Lake Charles post office - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man sentenced for threatening Lake Charles post office

LAFAYETTE (KPLC) -

A New Iberia man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for sending threatening letters to government agencies across South Louisiana, including the governor’s office and a U.S. post office in Lake Charles, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday.

Kyle Dore, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.

Dore was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to his guilty plea, Dore sent a series of letters in December 2015 and January 2016 threatening agencies and persons working at offices in local, state and federal government.

In four of the nine letters, he sent a white powder with the implication that it was toxic. The substance was later tested and found not dangerous.

Dore sent letters to the Louisiana State Capitol to the attention of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, and U.S. Post Offices in New Iberia, Delcambre, Abbeville and Lake Charles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Louisiana State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti prosecuted the case.

