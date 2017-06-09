Lake Arthur Regatta Festival this weekend

The Lake Arthur Regatta Festival sets sail at 4 p.m. Friday and continues all day Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by the KSMB Blast off at 5 p.m. Several bands will perform and a Miss Regatta Pageant and a swimsuit and bikini competition will be held. Admission is $10. Children 5 and under enter free. 2017 Lake Arthur Regatta Festival Schedule: Friday 4 p.m. - Gates open 5 p.m. - KSMB Blast Off 7-9 p.m. - Wayne Toups and Zydecajun 9:30-11:30 p.m. - Three Thirty Sev...More >>
Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. We will not have the 60s overnight much longer, so enjoy the cool weather while it lasts! This weekend, we will have mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. No rain is expected Saturday, but Sunday has a 20% chance of rain in the evening. Along with the rain chances going up, the humidity will also be returning from the southerly winds by Sunday.
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m. This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown! Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts
Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it. A number of citizens have reported seeing an increase in traveling salesmen selling ADT home security.
Of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 are arriving to compete.
