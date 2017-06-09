Lake Arthur Regatta Festival this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Arthur Regatta Festival this weekend

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Arthur Regatta Festival sets sail at 4 p.m. Friday and continues all day Saturday.

Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by the KSMB Blast off at 5 p.m.

Several bands will perform and a Miss Regatta Pageant and a swimsuit and bikini competition will be held.

Admission is $10. Children 5 and under enter free.

2017 Lake Arthur Regatta Festival Schedule:

Friday

  • 4 p.m. - Gates open
  • 5 p.m. - KSMB Blast Off
  • 7-9 p.m. - Wayne Toups and Zydecajun
  • 9:30-11:30 p.m. - Three Thirty Seven

Saturday

  • 9 a.m. - Gates open
  • 10 a.m. - Miss Regatta Pageant
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Mike Heinen and The Lagniappe Band
  • 2-4 p.m. - Horace Trahan and The Ossun Express
  • 4-5 p.m. - Mr. & Miss Sizzlin' Sailor Invitation Swimsuit and Bikini Competition
  • 5-7 p.m. - 90 Degrees West Band
  • 7:30-9:15 p.m. - Marc Broussard
  • 9:45 -11 p.m. - Spank the Monkey
  • 11 - midnight - Stevie B

Visit www.lakearthurfestivals.com for more information.

