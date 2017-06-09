Lake Arthur Regatta Festival this weekend

The Lake Arthur Regatta Festival sets sail at 4 p.m. Friday and continues all day Saturday.

Gates open at 4 p.m., followed by the KSMB Blast off at 5 p.m.

Several bands will perform and a Miss Regatta Pageant and a swimsuit and bikini competition will be held.

Admission is $10. Children 5 and under enter free.

2017 Lake Arthur Regatta Festival Schedule:

Friday

4 p.m. - Gates open

5 p.m. - KSMB Blast Off

7-9 p.m. - Wayne Toups and Zydecajun

9:30-11:30 p.m. - Three Thirty Seven

Saturday

9 a.m. - Gates open

10 a.m. - Miss Regatta Pageant

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Mike Heinen and The Lagniappe Band

2-4 p.m. - Horace Trahan and The Ossun Express

4-5 p.m. - Mr. & Miss Sizzlin' Sailor Invitation Swimsuit and Bikini Competition

5-7 p.m. - 90 Degrees West Band

7:30-9:15 p.m. - Marc Broussard

9:45 -11 p.m. - Spank the Monkey

11 - midnight - Stevie B

Visit www.lakearthurfestivals.com for more information.

