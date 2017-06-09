FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity this evening and a beautiful weekend ahead!

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the mid 60s. We will not have the 60s overnight much longer, so enjoy the cool weather while it lasts!

This weekend, we will have mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. No rain is expected Saturday, but Sunday has a 20% chance of rain in the evening. Along with the rain chances going up, the humidity will also be returning from the southerly winds by Sunday. Saturday should still be a great day to get outside before the heat and humidity return! Despite the humidity returning, we will still be able to enjoy at least half of the weekend, if not both days outside!

By next Monday, we will have rain chances increase back up to 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the afternoon. Most of the rain is caused from the daytime heating and increased moisture in the air. Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, so rain chances will be 30%.

For Wednesday, there is still a slight chance for more showers in the afternoon. However, most of the rain looks like it will avoid us, so rain chances are down to only 10% and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

To finish out the week, we will have Thursday and Friday with a 20% chance for showers in the afternoon. The rest of the time when it’s not raining, we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should be very warm reaching 90 degrees. Then for next weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.