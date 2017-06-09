Freebie Friday: Downtown at Sundown, dog show, nature trail

If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday." Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m. This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown! Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts...More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos explored the Creole Nature Trail. With the help of Capt'n Sammie Faulk, chairman of the Creole Nature Trail, Christian got a firsthand look at some Cajun critters - including alligators.More >>
The parents of little Frankie Delgado say the four year old died six days after returning home from a trip to Galveston bay. His parents say he was briefly knocked down by a wave but got right up and seemed normal. But days later his parents say he became severely ill, vomiting and in pain: His father described the severe illness that came over the child.. "'Ahhh.' he went like that! 'Ahhh!' he looked at me with these painful, hurtful eyes like I've never ...More >>
Find it hard to wake up this morning? Try 12 years of school without missing a day. Seven seniors graduated from Calcasieu Parish schools this year with perfect attendance - some making it 13 years (pre-K) without missing a day. The seven were recently honored at school board meeting. Alanna Beasley – LaGrange High School – 13 Years Samuel Chandler – Iowa High School – 13 years Daniel Eaglin – Westlake High School – 13 years Ciara Joseph ...More >>
As part of Sasol's expansion projects, a few years ago the industry giant offered residents of Mossville a way out since the project was growing so close to their homes. It was called the "voluntary property purchase program" and Sasol offered residents money to move. This week, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum opened a new exhibit, funded by Sasol, honoring the Mossville community.More >>
