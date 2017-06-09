Freebie Friday: Downtown at Sundown, dog show, nature trail

If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options!



Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday."

Downtown at Sundown featuring Geno Delafose, Friday at 6:00 p.m.

This evening kicks off one of the most popular events each year in Lake Charles: Downtown at Sundown!



Geno Delafose is headlining the finale of the concert series that lasts from 6:00-9:00 P.M. in from of Historic City Hall on Ryan Street.

There will be music, food, drinks, galleries, vendors, and activities for the kids.

Admission is free.

Get Outdoors Day at Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

National Get Outdoors Day is a new, annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun.

The idea behind National Get Outdoors Day is to encourage everyone, especially kids and families to take advantage of outdoor adventures in order to have fun and be healthy.

Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, Friday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dog enthusiasts will have the opportunity to cheer on their favorite breeds at the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The best representation of the standard for each breed will be determined as judges study the conformation of each dog registered for the four-day event.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Acadiana Kennel Club will host its own dog show at the Civic Center. At both events guests can expect to see over 150 breeds represented. By Sunday, nearly 900 registered dogs will have taken their turn inside the ring.

There is no charge to attend the event, but officials ask that no dogs other than those registered for competition be taken to the show. Children are welcome, but strollers aren't allowed. Vendors will be on hand with a selection of dog items and accessories.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.