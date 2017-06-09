Celebrate July 4 at Red, White, Blue and You

The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.

The Fourth of July street parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade will head south on Ryan Sweet and end at Dr. Debakey Drive. Parade entry forms are now being accepted. Line-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Mill Street.

The festivities continue at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion with a concert by the Lake Charles Community Band, backed by the Louisiana Choral Foundation and friends, and an Armed Forces recognition. Every member of the audience will receive a complimentary flag to wave.

There will be concessions and face painting. Festival t-shirts will be on sale for $5.

The evening will be topped off with a fireworks extravaganza over the lake.



For more information and parade registration forms, call 337-491-9159, email katie.harrington@cityoflc.us or visit cityoflakecharles.com.

