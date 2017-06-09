Celebrate July 4 at Red, White, Blue and You

The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
It's a thankless job. Firefighters must jump into action whenever the siren rings and be physically prepared for whatever situation they find themselves in.More >>
A broad, unorganized and weak area of low pressure forming near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning continues to be monitored closely for tropical development over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico today and tomorrow.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, Superintendent Robert Smith announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
