TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound at the bridge. (Source: Google maps) Stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound at the bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

The right lane was blocked earlier due to a stalled vehicle.

Traffic is still backed up by I-10/I-210 junction.

