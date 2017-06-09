Numbers drop at Calcasieu Kennel Dog Show due to dog flu scare - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Numbers drop at Calcasieu Kennel Dog Show due to dog flu scare

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 are arriving to compete.

"People have just panicked for the most part over the flu,” said Show Chairman, Sallie Shephard.

“It’s not killing dogs, it’s just like the human flu it will make you really sick."

Cases of the dog flu were recently confirmed in Louisiana.

Shephard says the dogs at the show are most likely not at risk for contracting dog flu.

"We're dog show people, we're going to shows every weekend, we vaccinate for everything you can vaccinate for because your dog is exposed to so many other dogs each weekend," Shephard adds.

But, as a precaution, no dogs are allowed in the Civic Center Arena unless they are entered to compete.

"Nobody ought to be bringing their dogs here from the Lake Area,” Shephard said. “These dogs were all entered three weeks ago so we don't have any unentered dogs."

Of the 300 dogs registered to compete, many handlers are grooming their dogs so they put on the best show in search of a high title.

"Most of them are going for a championship,” Shephard said. “You have to earn 15 points and the number of dogs entered that you beat is how you accumulate points."

If you missed today's show, you can still come this weekend when the Acadiana dog show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Do not bring strollers into the Civic Center Arena or unentered dogs.

It is free to attend.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Numbers drop at Calcasieu Kennel Dog Show due to dog flu scare

    Numbers drop at Calcasieu Kennel Dog Show due to dog flu scare

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:59:16 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 are arriving to compete. 

    More >>

    Of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 are arriving to compete. 

    More >>

  • Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:19:32 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

  • Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:11:11 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly