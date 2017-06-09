Numbers drop at Calcasieu Kennel Dog Show due to dog flu scare

Of the 700 dogs entered in the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, only around 300 are arriving to compete.

"People have just panicked for the most part over the flu,” said Show Chairman, Sallie Shephard.

“It’s not killing dogs, it’s just like the human flu it will make you really sick."

Cases of the dog flu were recently confirmed in Louisiana.

Shephard says the dogs at the show are most likely not at risk for contracting dog flu.

"We're dog show people, we're going to shows every weekend, we vaccinate for everything you can vaccinate for because your dog is exposed to so many other dogs each weekend," Shephard adds.

But, as a precaution, no dogs are allowed in the Civic Center Arena unless they are entered to compete.

"Nobody ought to be bringing their dogs here from the Lake Area,” Shephard said. “These dogs were all entered three weeks ago so we don't have any unentered dogs."

Of the 300 dogs registered to compete, many handlers are grooming their dogs so they put on the best show in search of a high title.

"Most of them are going for a championship,” Shephard said. “You have to earn 15 points and the number of dogs entered that you beat is how you accumulate points."

If you missed today's show, you can still come this weekend when the Acadiana dog show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Do not bring strollers into the Civic Center Arena or unentered dogs.

It is free to attend.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.