WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Dog show

Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab.

Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15.

A local state representative is asking the Calcasieu Parish School Board to implement gun accident prevention curriculum in its schools.

The City of Lake Charles is currently in the process of beautifying the areas around I-210 and I-10.

Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it.

The Calcasieu Parish Kennel Club and Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette are hosting a dog show at the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend.

Plus, a Southwest Louisiana native has just returned from a one-year teaching stint in Alaska. David Vincent spent the last school year in Togiak, Alaska, teaching Yupik students industrial arts.

And the McNeese Banners Program will present performances by a Grammy-award winning group in Lake Charles and Sulphur today.

In weather, temperatures again start off very pleasant this morning in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Through the morning look for temperatures to begin to warm into the 70s after 8 a.m. and continue to warm into the 80s by 11 a.m., eventually reaching the upper 80s by mid to late-afternoon. Winds will be light through the day out of the east around 5 mph. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

