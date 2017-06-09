WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Dog show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Dog show

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab. 

Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15.

A local state representative is asking the Calcasieu Parish School Board to implement gun accident prevention curriculum in its schools.

The City of Lake Charles is currently in the process of beautifying the areas around I-210 and I-10.

Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it.

The Calcasieu Parish Kennel Club and Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette are hosting a dog show at the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend.

Plus, a Southwest Louisiana native has just returned from a one-year teaching stint in Alaska. David Vincent spent the last school year in Togiak, Alaska, teaching Yupik students industrial arts.

And the McNeese Banners Program will present performances by a Grammy-award winning group in Lake Charles and Sulphur today.

In weather, temperatures again start off very pleasant this morning in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Through the morning look for temperatures to begin to warm into the 70s after 8 a.m. and continue to warm into the 80s by 11 a.m., eventually reaching the upper 80s by mid to late-afternoon. Winds will be light through the day out of the east around 5 mph. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Dog show

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Dog show

    Friday, June 9 2017 5:54 AM EDT2017-06-09 09:54:17 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:19:32 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

  • Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:11:11 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly