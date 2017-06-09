FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday ahead; some showers return by Sunday

Temperatures again start off very pleasant this morning in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Through the morning look for temperatures to begin to warm into the 70s after 8 a.m. and continue to warm into the 80s by 11 a.m., eventually reaching the upper 80s by mid to late-afternoon. Winds will be light through the day out of the east around 5 mph.

This evening will be a great night for outdoor events such as Downtown at Sundown thanks to calm winds, clear skies and very comfortable temperatures. Look for the 70s to return after sunset with lower 70s by late-evening, falling into the 60s after midnight.

Saturday will be another great day, but with southeasterly winds the humidity will be gradually returning with just a few afternoon clouds tomorrow mixed with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will again top out in the upper 80s with heat index values around 90.

A warm front will lift over the region Sunday and bring back a much higher surge of humidity and some clouds during the day which will also come with the chance of a few widely scattered afternoon showers as highs top out in the upper 80s.

Rain chances increase even more on Monday as temperatures warm up, the chance for afternoon showers and storms will be at 40-50% with highs on Monday in the middle 80s.

The chance of an afternoon shower will continue in the forecast through mid-week and taper off a bit toward late-week as highs creep closer to 90 by Thursday.

The tropics remain quiet and no new development is expected in the Gulf of Atlantic through the weekend or next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry