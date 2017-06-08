Protecting yourself against traveling home security salesmen

Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it.

A number of citizens have reported seeing an increase in traveling salesmen selling ADT home security. According to John Butler, a Moss Bluff resident and Sylvan Security representative, he's encountered one of these salesman firsthand.

"I was working at the house and he stopped by and offered his ADT services," Butler said. "Basically, they offered a lot of free stuff and I don't know where they were from."

Butler said he asked for credentials from the salesman, but was not able to take a firm look at the legitimacy of his identification. Butler said he wouldn't feel comfortable purchasing home security from a traveling salesman.

"I think they're from Utah, really," Butler said. "They're dealers, they're sub-contractors and you give them a lot of information."

With more and more people coming into contact with these home security salesmen, do you know how to deal with them?

Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau in Southwest Louisiana, said asking for identification immediately is vital.

"Make them show documentation for their company," Million said. "Ask for the company name, address, phone number, and do not let them into your house."

If a salesmen starts to pressure you into buying a service, Million said to take a step back.

"We advise caution anytime pressure is involved," Million said.

According to federal law, if you sign a contract over $25 and you wish to cancel, you are in luck.

"Once you sign a contract, you have three days to cancel," Million said.

According to ADT's website, it generally does not make traveling sales. But, there are a number of third-party vendors who are authorized to sell ADT home security. These companies may sell home security on a door-to-door basis.

ADT's website has a full-list of companies authorized to sell home security. If you're skeptical of a salesman, you can even verify his or her ID number through ADT's site.

Nonetheless, being prepared to converse with these salesmen can be your first line of defense against a potential scam.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.