Protecting yourself against traveling home security salesmen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Protecting yourself against traveling home security salesmen

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it.

A number of citizens have reported seeing an increase in traveling salesmen selling ADT home security. According to John Butler, a Moss Bluff resident and Sylvan Security representative, he's encountered one of these salesman firsthand.

"I was working at the house and he stopped by and offered his ADT services," Butler said. "Basically, they offered a lot of free stuff and I don't know where they were from."

Butler said he asked for credentials from the salesman, but was not able to take a firm look at the legitimacy of his identification. Butler said he wouldn't feel comfortable purchasing home security from a traveling salesman.

"I think they're from Utah, really," Butler said. "They're dealers, they're sub-contractors and you give them a lot of information."

With more and more people coming into contact with these home security salesmen, do you know how to deal with them?

Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau in Southwest Louisiana, said asking for identification immediately is vital.

"Make them show documentation for their company," Million said. "Ask for the company name, address, phone number, and do not let them into your house."

If a salesmen starts to pressure you into buying a service, Million said to take a step back.

"We advise caution anytime pressure is involved," Million said.

According to federal law, if you sign a contract over $25 and you wish to cancel, you are in luck.

"Once you sign a contract, you have three days to cancel," Million said.

According to ADT's website, it generally does not make traveling sales. But, there are a number of third-party vendors who are authorized to sell ADT home security. These companies may sell home security on a door-to-door basis.

ADT's website has a full-list of companies authorized to sell home security. If you're skeptical of a salesman, you can even verify his or her ID number through ADT's site.

Nonetheless, being prepared to converse with these salesmen can be your first line of defense against a potential scam.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:19:32 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

    Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." 

    More >>

  • Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:11:11 GMT
    Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>

    It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school. And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary. The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury. Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I wa...

    More >>

  • Protecting yourself against traveling home security salesmen

    Protecting yourself against traveling home security salesmen

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:09:21 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it. A number of citizens have reported seeing an increase in traveling salesmen selling ADT home security. 

    More >>

    Summer in Southwest Louisiana doesn't just pack the heat, it brings traveling home security salesmen along with it. A number of citizens have reported seeing an increase in traveling salesmen selling ADT home security. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly