Lake Charles working to beautify interstate corridor

If you've traveled down I-10 or I-210 some would say the scenery isn't that great, so the city is trying to fix that with a beautification process.

“The interstate has more than 60,000 cars traveling every day down that interstate corridor,” said Mayor Randy Roach.

But some who drive down the busy interstate believe things could look better.

“I think it could be prettier,” said resident Jennifer Melancon.

“I’ve seen better and I’ve seen worse,” said resident Howard Wyatt.

“When you first get off it looks dead,” said resident Georgelon Jenkins.

So the city has created an interstate corridor beautification project. Phase one of the project will be to beautify the Ryan Street off-ramp and the Cove Lane off-ramp off of I-210.

“We think this could be a good first step to help improve the image of our community for the visitors who travel the I-10 area,” said Mike Huber, Lake Charles director of planning.

Huber says visitors will see a variety of different colorful trees and bushes that will be easy to maintain, and estimates the cost of this phase of the project will be anywhere from $160,000 to $180,000.

“The parish has come on board with us, and they're willing to pay up to 25 percent of the cost and the rest of it will come out of the regular city budget,” said Huber.

Most residents were in favor of the project and believe beautifying these areas might help attract more people.

“I definitely think they need to do that with all the infrastructure moving in here and all the businesses,” said Wyatt.

“If it takes money to help any city that needs improvement, I’m all for it,” said Jenkins.

“I just think our surroundings should be beautiful, and so I think it’s worth spending money on,” said Melancon.

Eventually the city wants to beautify all the corridors along I-10 and I-210 in Lake Charles, and Mayor Roach believes this first phase is an investment that will pay off for the city in the long run.

“Cities that really stand out are cities that take the time to make the investment in doing these types of projects, because they recognize the value of improving and making public space beautiful and enjoyable for everybody,” said Roach.

Huber says they plan to start planting trees in November, and says things should be officially completed by the end of the year.

