Meche family interview, part II: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

(Note: This is the second part of a two-part interview. To watch the first segment, click HERE.)

It's the kind of thing that makes your blood run cold - word of a shooting at a school.

And May 15 it happened at Moss Bluff Elementary.

The shooting was accidental, yet seven-year-old Gage Meche suffered a life-threatening injury.

Gage is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen.

Gage's parents, Trinity and Krista Meche, are emotional about that day - and the heart-stopping phone calls they received.

"I was in Walmart, which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever."

"I was coming out of Hackberry and she called me back and said, 'Look, they're going to fly him in to Lafayette. I need you to get in Lafayette,' " said Trinity. "I made record time to Lafayette, praying the whole way that God would take me instead of my son."

Trinity was first told the gun was his - which made no sense to him and turned out not to be true - which added to the trauma as the parents prayed and waited for doctors to save Gage's life.

"So, I got to Lafayette and I got to kiss him before he went into surgery," Trinity said. "We didn't find out the gun wasn't mine until about nine o'clock or ten."

As it turned out, the gun, a .380 caliber pistol, was brought to school by another student. It fell out of a backpack, was picked up by another child and accidentally went off.

All the while, it was encouraging to the parents that Gage didn't lose consciousness as he was transported to the hospital.

The days that followed were rough as the little boy underwent multiple surgeries.

"So, we spent two weeks in the hospital. He went through four surgeries," Trinity said. "It was nerve-racking, the first surgery. Once we got him back, it was a little bit better, you know. My family asked me how I could be so calm. I said, 'Well, my son's alive, you know.' "

It's too soon to know if Gage will have lingering medical problems, but his parents are hopeful about the future.

"It hit his colon. It went through his colon, hit his intestines in three places, and then nicked one of his veins, which like that you're looking at bacteria setting in," Trinity said. "He was conscious the whole time. His mama flew with him in a helicopter and he never cried from the time he was shot until the time he went into surgery, so he's a lot tougher than me."

"I think he's got a long road to recovery, but also he has to be destined to do great things, because after all of this, God wanted him alive for a reason," Krista said.

Gage's smile melts hearts, especially considering what he's been through. Trinity and Krista thank God he's come through his life-threatening injury.

"He was putting his book sack up and saw the gun. He tells us he was trying to tell the child to not touch it because he knew it was real. But before, I don't know if he was in midst of saying it, but before he could get it out it was too late and he was shot," said Krista.

The family considers Gage over the hump, but can't help but get emotional when they think of how close they came to losing their child - and at times the emotion gives way to anger with those whose actions allowed a gun to get inside a school.

"It was nerve-racking, in and out the hospital," said Trinity. "I was mad. I wanted vengeance, you know. But he's alive and I"m grateful."

Trinity and Krista are suing Michael Dugas - the man authorities say owned the gun.

Dugas faces improper supervision of a minor and negligent injuring charges - both misdemeanors. His son, Jake Dugas, 17, faces negligent injuring charges.

And now the Meche family has a message: Keep guns secure and away from minors.

"I could understand if (Gage) were a military guy; I'm ex-military," said Trinity. "If he were shot in battle or something. But he's seven. That's what bothers me the most. He got shot in school where he's supposed to be protected."

And the family feels those who don't secure weapons should be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

"You're responsible for your actions," said Trinity. "It would be like being a drunk driver and hurting someone. You're responsible for that. It should be the same thing as this. If you're going to be a gun owner, which I am, take care of your guns. Lock them up. Get them out of the way of your kids where they have access to them."

The Meche family wants to keep working with law enforcement, their attorney, the school board and state legislators to make it less likely a gun will ever show up at school again. And they want yearly training for students on how to react if they do see a gun.

"I really would like to see something in the schools that they have to do - a video or some kind of speech or have a skit or something in every age group," said Krista. "They just need to know whether they think it's real or fake. They need to get an adult and let the adult deal with it. Do not touch it. Whatever they have to do to get an adult's attention."

The Meches are determined to increase public awareness about educating children and securing guns.

"At work I've had guys come up to me and say that after they heard what happened, they've started locking their weapons up," said Trinity. "You know they're grandparents and dads themselves. And some of them say, 'I keep a gun in my night stand. Well, now it's locked up.' I hope that everybody takes care of their guns."

Gage's parents are grateful to all who have provided support since the shooting.

"We appreciate everything that everybody's done in the area and far off. We've had people contact us as far off as Arkansas and California sending prayers to us and just keep praying. Hopefully Gage will come out of it. He still walks around like an older man, a little hunched over and slow, but everyday he gets better."

And Gage too appreciates everything.

"Thank you for all the prayers and the gifts that I've been given," said Gage.

A major fundraiser is planned for July 29 at the VFW in Moss Bluff to help pay Gage's medical bills.

