Sports Person of the Week - Jeff Moore

Sports have a way of teaching life lessons, unlike anything else.

Lake Arthur native Jeff Moore, certainly a shining example.

"It goes beyond wins and losses," said Moore. "Just an impact and I had that same impact being a coach's son and just all the coaches and teachers that have impacted me."

That impact inspired the Northwestern State assistant to find a way to say thanks. 20 years later, and the Jeff Moore Basketball Camp is still going strong.

"I just felt like I needed to give back to the community, and not just to Lake Arthur, but to all of South Louisiana that has given me and my family so much."

The camp teaches kids the fundamentals and basics about the sport. But Moore believes that his camp offers a lot more.

"We do a life lesson at the end of camp every day, Moore added. After games we make sure they shake hands and have sportsmanship, and it's not just about the winning, it's learning to get along. Because some day those skills and athletics are going to carry these young kids through the work force, and doing things in their communities."

Moore's father, former Lake Arthur coach, "Nooky Moore," is a big part of why he loves the game of basketball.

Tiger pride is just in his blood.

"I just think that the coaches that have been here and even dating back to my dad... he always had this saying... son you are from Lake Arthur, you be proud and you go compete... and I've heard guys that have played before me and after me have always said that, More stated. And just the coaches and the people here at Lake Arthur High School they really take a lot of pride in basketball and competing."

