Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15.

Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received.

"I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever."

"I was coming out of Hackberry and she called me back and said, 'Look they're going to fly him in to Lafayette. I need you to get in Lafayette,' " Trinity said. "I made record time to Lafayette, praying the whole way that God would take me instead of my son."

Trinity was first told the gun was his - which made no sense to him and turned out not to be true - which added to the trauma as the parents prayed and waited for doctors to save Gage's life.

"So, I got to Lafayette and I got to kiss him before he went into surgery," Trinity said. "We didn't find out the gun wasn't mine until about nine o'clock or ten."

As it turned out, the gun, a .380 caliber pistol, was brought to school by another student. It fell out of a backpack was picked up by another child and accidentally went off.

All the while, it was encouraging to the parents that Gage didn't lose consciousness as he was transported to the hospital.

The days that followed were rough as the little boy underwent multiple surgeries.

"So, we spent two weeks in the hospital, he went through four surgeries," Trinity said."It was nerve wracking the first surgery, once we got him back, it was a little bit better, you know. My family asked me how I could be so calm. I said, 'Well, my son's alive, you know.' "

It's too soon to know if Gage will have lingering medical problems, but his parents are hopeful about the future.

"It hit his colon, it went through his colon, hit his intestines in three places, and then nicked one of his veins, which like that you're looking at bacteria setting in," Trinity said. "He was conscious the whole time. His mama flew with him in a helicopter and he never cried from the time he was shot until the time he went into surgery, so he's a lot tougher than me."

"I think he's got a long road to recovery, but, also, he has to be destined to do great things because, after all of this, God wanted him alive for a reason," Krista said.

They consider Gage over the hump, but can't help but get emotional when they think of how close they came to losing their child - and at times the emotion gives way to anger with those whose actions allowed a gun to get inside a school.

"It was nerve-wracking, in and out the hospital. I was mad. I wanted vengeance, you know. But he's alive and I"m grateful."

Trinity and Krista are suing Michael Dugas - the man authorities say owned the gun.

Dugas faces improper supervision of a minor and negligent injuring charges - both misdemeanors. His son, Jake Dugas, 17, faces negligent injuring charges.

