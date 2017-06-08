WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards speaks at conclusion of legislative session

Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista. (Source: Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)

Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever." &q... More >>