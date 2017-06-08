KPLC viewers write 'get well' cards for Moss Bluff shooting victim

The Moss Bluff shooting victim, Gage Meche, received several cards and gifts today from KPLC viewers.
"Thank you for all the prayers and gifts that have been given," Meche said holding back the tears.
The seven-year-old is home now after spending more than two weeks in the hospital after being shot at Moss Bluff Elementary on Monday, May 15.
Click HERE for more background information.
You can mail Gage a 'get well' card by addressing it 'Gage Meche c/o KPLC' to 302 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA, 70601.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil.More >>
To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil.More >>
Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab. The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing. After over a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.More >>
Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab. The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing. After over a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.More >>
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures reaching the upper 80s for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the lower 60s. A couple places could see the upper 50s! Winds will be blowing out of the northeast keeping us cool overnight. Friday will be similar to today.More >>
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures reaching the upper 80s for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the lower 60s. A couple places could see the upper 50s! Winds will be blowing out of the northeast keeping us cool overnight. Friday will be similar to today.More >>
A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...More >>
A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>