KPLC viewers write 'get well' cards for Moss Bluff shooting victim

The Moss Bluff shooting victim, Gage Meche, received several cards and gifts today from KPLC viewers.

"Thank you for all the prayers and gifts that have been given," Meche said holding back the tears.

The seven-year-old is home now after spending more than two weeks in the hospital after being shot at Moss Bluff Elementary on Monday, May 15.

You can mail Gage a 'get well' card by addressing it 'Gage Meche c/o KPLC' to 302 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA, 70601.

