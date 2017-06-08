Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-year-old Vernon Parish girl

Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab.

The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing.

More than a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.

"Within the last week or so, we did receive some lab results back from the FBI," said Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft tells KPLC it was a DNA test and his office has confirmed the identity of the person it belongs to.

"These results we received back recently are - we believe - very, very helpful to our case," said Craft. "We are still actively investigating."

Craft says this test puts his office one step closer to charging someone for her death.

During the search for Renteria-Molina last May, Sheriff Craft named Rodney Bailey Jr. as his primary suspect. Bailey is currently jailed on other charges, and Craft tells us he remains a suspect.

Craft says he knows the family and the public are growing impatient, waiting on progress in the case. He said he wants to reassure everyone that investigators are actively working the case.

