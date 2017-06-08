Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-yea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-year-old Vernon Parish girl

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab. 

The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing.

More than a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.

"Within the last week or so, we did receive some lab results back from the FBI," said Sheriff Sam Craft. 

Craft tells KPLC it was a DNA test and his office has confirmed the identity of the person it belongs to.

"These results we received back recently are - we believe - very, very helpful to our case," said Craft. "We are still actively investigating." 

Craft says this test puts his office one step closer to charging someone for her death.

During the search for Renteria-Molina last May, Sheriff Craft named Rodney Bailey Jr. as his primary suspect. Bailey is currently jailed on other charges, and Craft tells us he remains a suspect.

Craft says he knows the family and the public are growing impatient, waiting on progress in the case. He said he wants to reassure everyone that investigators are actively working the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-year-old Vernon Parish girl

    Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-year-old Vernon Parish girl

    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:35:16 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab.  The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing. After over a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.

    More >>

    Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab.  The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing. After over a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.

    More >>

  • Small town politics take an ugly turn in Welsh

    Small town politics take an ugly turn in Welsh

    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:08:49 GMT

    To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil. Recently, the City Clerk became upset during an open records request. A video of the encounter surfaced on YouTube which contained this exchange: Woman: “You're a public servant.” City Clerk: “I don't care!”   And there's more.   An online recall effort is underway to remove town alderman Colby Perry. Perry calls it

    More >>

    To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil. Recently, the City Clerk became upset during an open records request. A video of the encounter surfaced on YouTube which contained this exchange: Woman: “You're a public servant.” City Clerk: “I don't care!”   And there's more.   An online recall effort is underway to remove town alderman Colby Perry. Perry calls it

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful, pleasant weather for the next few days!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful, pleasant weather for the next few days!

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:26:02 GMT
    Another beautiful day FridayAnother beautiful day Friday

    Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures reaching the upper 80s for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the lower 60s. A couple places could see the upper 50s! Winds will be blowing out of the northeast keeping us cool overnight. Friday will be similar to today. 

    More >>

    Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures reaching the upper 80s for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the lower 60s. A couple places could see the upper 50s! Winds will be blowing out of the northeast keeping us cool overnight. Friday will be similar to today. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly