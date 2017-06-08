Recently returned DNA results could help solve homicide of 2-year-old Vernon Parish girl

Results of some tests in the homicide investigation of Willow Renteria-Molina, 2, have returned from the lab. The Vernon Parish girl was reported missing in May of 2016. Her body was found in Beauregard Parish just a few days after search crews began scouring the woods. While investigators have named a primary suspect in her death, no charges have been filed in relation to her killing. After over a year since her death, detectives have received some lab results.More >>
To a visitor, the town of Welsh appears to be a peaceful place. But a look inside city hall shows a place anything but tranquil. Recently, the City Clerk became upset during an open records request. A video of the encounter surfaced on YouTube which contained this exchange: Woman: “You're a public servant.” City Clerk: “I don't care!” And there's more. An online recall effort is underway to remove town alderman Colby Perry. Perry calls itMore >>
Through the next few days, we will have lots of sunny skies! We will have just a few clouds linger, but will not produce any rain. With the sunshine, we will have warm temperatures reaching the upper 80s for the high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling to the lower 60s. A couple places could see the upper 50s! Winds will be blowing out of the northeast keeping us cool overnight. Friday will be similar to today.More >>
A shooting near 13th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says an 18-year-old Lake Charles man is being sought in the shooting: Octavious Dixon. Myers asked anyone with information about the shooting or Dixon’s whereabouts to call Det. Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222. Deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 a.m. Monday because a ...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
